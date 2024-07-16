For those looking for a way to spend New Year's Eve, the Sphere has you covered with their first EMD show from Anyma.

The Las Vegas venue announced a show — presented by Afterlife — from Anyma set for New Year's Eve. It is titled The End of Genesys.

In the post, a video of the Sphere's exterior is shown. A robot breaks through the glass and peeks its head out before the show's logo lights up the screen.

An artist pre-sale for tickets will happen on Monday, July 22 at 9 am PT. The general ticket sale commences the following day on July 23 at 9 am PT.

On Afterlife's website, more details about the show were revealed. “On December 31, 2024, witness the perfect culmination of technological forces with Afterlife presents Anyma The End of Genesys,' a captivating and unique event at Sphere in Las Vegas, presented by Live Nation,” the description reads.

The show marks several firsts for the Sphere. Anyma will be the first EDM artist to perform there. Additionally, this is the first New Year's Eve performance.

It sounds like it will be similar to the Genesys show that Anyma currently plays that has “fascinated audiences around the world.” The show will feature special guests.

Who is Anyma?

Anyma is a project from Tale of Us' Matteo Milleri, co-founder of Afterlife Records. Milleri is a DJ and producer who has been a part of Tale of Us since 2009.

As a group, Carmine Conte and Milleri have made two albums together. They have also recorded three EPs, three split EPs, and a few singles. Their most recent releases came in 2017 — they released Endless, Endless Remixes, Monument with Vaal, and Monument Remixes with Vaal.

At the 2023 Coachella Music Festival, Tale of Us performed a set. This was the second time in their careers that they had played at the iconic festival.

As a solo artist, Anyma made their debut with an EP titled Claire. This EP was released in June 2021 and also featured the first-ever full-size NFT music video. The following month, another EP, Sentient, was released. A final EP, Forevermore, was released that same year.

Their first full-length album, Genesys, was released on August 11, 2023. The album is made up of 13 tracks and features collaborations with Grimes, CamelPhat, and more.

What is the Sphere?

The Sphere is a high-tech venue in Las Vegas that opened in 2023. U2 was the first artist to play at the venue, beginning their 40-night residency on September 29, 2023.

After they wrapped up on March 2, 2024, Phish played four shows at the Sphere in April 2024. Dead and Company would follow and are currently in the midst of a 30-night residency themselves.

The Eagles recently announced a short residency at the Sphere as well. This comes after their “farewell” tour, the “Long Goodbye” tour. However, due to demand and other factors, the band has extended it a few times.

In total, the Eagles are slated to play 20 shows at the Sphere. These begin on September 20, 2024, and will continue until January 25, 2024.

Anyma will mark the fifth artist to perform at the Sphere. Darren Aronofsky directed a documentary for the venue titled Postcard from Earth, which is also showing.