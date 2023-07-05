Are the Chicago Bears becoming the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFC? It will probably take about a decade to see if that wild fantasy comes true, but general manager Ryan Poles is taking what he learned with the top-flight organization and applying it to Chicago.

“It definitely rubs off on you,” he told ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “Build through the draft.” Poles spent over a decade in Kansas City, serving as a key member of the scouting department and later the executive director of player personnel before agreeing to head up the Bears' front office in 2022. He contributed to and witnessed the rise of a true powerhouse. Now, he is looking to create his own.

An NFL-worst 3-14 record last season leaves massive room for improvement, but fans can not question Poles' drive to quickly build a competitive football team. He traded the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and made other offseason moves for the purpose of surrounding young quarterback Justin Fields with a viable crop of talent. It took a little longer than everyone wanted, but now Fields will have a legitimate chance to reach his full potential.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite not selecting the Ohio State product, Poles is clearly committed to ensuring he becomes the face of this franchise. Wide receivers D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool and running back D'Onta Foreman could all prove to be big additions to the offense. Head coach Matt Eberflus could help the team recapture their defensive identity. Or it could all blow up in Ryan Poles' face.

But failing with the Chiefs model is the type of failure every fan base should demand from a stagnant franchise. For now, a clear upward trajectory will more than suffice.