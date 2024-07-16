Marvel Studios is doing two things for the first time this year. For the first time since 2012, it's releasing only one movie in cinemas: Deadpool & Wolverine. And for the first time ever, it has booked San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H twice in just one year.

According to Comicbook.com, Marvel has scheduled panels for July 25, Thursday and July 27, Saturday. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige will join Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Thursday, the same day the studio's first R-rated movie is released. Feige will then return on Saturday to present Marvel's slate.

Two firsts for Marvel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con

The Marvel chief told Deadline, “I think people know we're going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies. But what I don't think people know is that we're also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever.”

“Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we're going to be doing a fun Deadpoolpanel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn, Hugh, Ryan and I will be there,” he continued.

On July 25, Thursday, 6:30 pm PT, Hall H will be home to Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life. On Saturday, Marvel will host an hour-long panel at 6:00 pm PT.

The Deadpool & Wolverine panel will close out Comic-Con's first day program. Hall H's first day is jam-packed with panels from 11:45 am for Transformers, 1:00 pm for Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob SquarePants, 2:15 pm for Percy Jackson and the Olympians and 3:30 pm for What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kick off.

The Hall H magic

On Saturday, Marvel will once again close out the day in Hall H in what is expected to be a star-studded panel. However, earlier in the day, Hall H will host Superman & Lois at 11:15 am, The Star Trek Universe at 1:45 pm and The Penguin Panel at 4:45 pm.

Marvel is expected to roll out its upcoming film slate which includes Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14, 2025), Thunderbolts (May 5, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (Nov. 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

For its streaming slate, WandaVision's spinoff Agatha All Along will premiere Sept. 18. The animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda and What If…? season 3 are all set to debut later this year. Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart are expected to premiere in 2025.

Hall H is typically reserved for blockbuster announcements as it is the convention's biggest stage. It's connected to the San Diego Convention Center's exhibit floor but is walled off for Comic-Con. It's 64,842 square feet. If you're like me and can't really picture how big that is, it means it can accommodate 6,130 attendees or approximately 5% of all San Diego Comic-Con attendees on a daily basis.

The last time Marvel Studios released only one film in a year was 2012. The film? Avengers. And arguably, the most memorable Marvel Hall H experience was a year later. Feige was just updating the crowd that they were working on Thor: The Dark World when he was interrupted and the entire room was plunged into darkness. Cue a voice that began, “Humanity.” Tom Hiddleston as Loki had hijacked the panel to the crowd's utter delight.

I wonder if Marvel has something like that up its sleeve for Comic-Con Saturday?