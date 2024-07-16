After another agonizing final defeat at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate has announced his departure as England's manager. So, who could step into his shoes?

Gareth Southgate has an impressive record as England's manager, with a track record that includes two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final. He ranks just behind World Cup-winning Sir Alf Ramsey as England's most successful manager in terms of tournament performance.

Despite this success, Southgate has failed to secure a major trophy, a shortcoming that has likely contributed to his decision to resign following England's painful defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. His role in changing the culture of the national team and fostering unity should not be overlooked, but the longer he stayed, the more his tenure risked being overshadowed by near misses and mounting criticism.

The Football Association was reportedly in favor of Southgate staying, but his own humility and awareness of the growing discontent among fans led to his resignation. He leaves the team in a strong position for his successor.

Potential replacements for Gareth Southgate

Jurgen Klopp, who transformed Liverpool into a powerhouse during his tenure, could be a compelling choice for England. Although Klopp has vowed never to manage another English club after leaving Liverpool, he has not ruled out managing a national team. Klopp’s energetic and passionate approach could be the perfect antidote to Southgate's more measured style.

The FA might need to overcome their reservations about appointing a German, but Klopp has become an honorary Englishman in many ways. The slower pace of international football could suit Klopp, allowing him more downtime than the relentless club schedule.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard, a legend of English football, is another potential candidate. While his managerial career has had its ups and downs, with stints at Chelsea and Everton not yielding the desired success, Lampard remains a respected figure in English football.

Gary Lineker has already endorsed Lampard, suggesting that his stature and confidence would command instant respect from the players. While his tactical acumen has been questioned, Lampard’s deep understanding of the game and his motivational skills could make him a valuable asset for the national team.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard, another England legend, also presents a viable option. Gerrard’s managerial career has been a mixed bag, with a notable success in leading Rangers to a Scottish title but less impressive stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite these challenges, Gerrard’s status as one of England’s greatest players would earn him respect in the dressing room. The lure of managing the national team might be too strong for him to resist, and he could bring a fresh perspective and renewed vigor to the role.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, with his experience at top European clubs, is another strong contender. Tuchel has demonstrated his tactical prowess and ability to handle pressure, most notably by leading Chelsea to a Champions League victory. He recently left Bayern Munich and was in discussions with Manchester United, indicating his availability and interest in taking on new challenges.

Tuchel’s in-game tactics and dynamic touchline presence would offer a stark contrast to Southgate’s approach. His proven track record could help England finally secure a major trophy, bringing a much-needed winning mentality to the squad.

What's next for England

Gareth Southgate’s departure marks the end of an era for England, characterized by significant progress but ultimately falling short of glory. As the FA begins the search for his successor, the choices include seasoned managers like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, as well as English legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. Each candidate brings a unique set of skills and experience, and the decision will shape the future of English football. The next manager will inherit a talented squad with the potential to achieve greatness, continuing the journey that Southgate helped to steer.