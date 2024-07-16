Lionel Messi has given a candid fitness update to Argentina supporters following their latest Copa America victory, delivering an emotional message that hints at a speedy recovery, reported by GOAL.

Lionel Messi, the most decorated player in football history, has added yet another trophy to his collection. This latest triumph, his 45th, came after Argentina successfully defended their Copa America title on U.S. soil. The final against Colombia was a nail-biter, with Lautaro Martinez scoring an extra-time goal to secure a dramatic win for La Albiceleste.

However, the celebration was bittersweet as Messi left the game in tears due to an ankle injury. This injury immediately raised concerns about his fitness, especially with his return to Inter Miami on the horizon. Fans and the club are anxiously waiting to see how long the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be out of action.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!

Lionel Messi's emotional update

Despite the injury, Messi took to Instagram to share an update and thank fans for their support. His message was filled with gratitude and optimism, indicating that he does not expect to be sidelined for an extended period. Messi's post read:

“Copa America is over and firstly I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I'm doing well, thank God, and hopefully soon I can be on the pitch again enjoying what I love doing most. I'm happy, a lot, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide [Angel Di Maria] leaves us with another Copa. The biggest ones, like him, Ota or me, we live it with special excitement, with other teammates who already have several tournaments and add their experience as well, and with a litter of young people who give their all in every ball. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group. Thanks to everyone who was supporting us, this national team has a lot of present and a lot of future too. Let's go Argentina f*ckkkkk!”

In his heartfelt message, Messi highlighted the unity and spirit within the team. He praised the mix of experienced players like Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi, as well as the young talents who bring energy and determination to every game. His words underscored the family-like bond within the squad, which he believes will continue to bring success in the future.

Return to Inter Miami

Messi's current club, Inter Miami, has been missing their star player for five games already and is eager to have him back. The team, alongside veteran striker Luis Suarez, looks forward to Messi's return as they aim for MLS Cup glory. Messi will undergo treatment upon rejoining the squad, with hopes that his recovery will be swift and effective.

Inter Miami's performance has been affected by Messi's absence, but his return could reignite their campaign. The club and fans alike are optimistic that with Messi back in the fold, their chances of securing the MLS Cup will significantly improve. Messi's drive and determination to continue playing at the highest level are evident, and his sights are firmly set on bringing more success to his new team.

Lionel Messi's latest Copa America victory adds another chapter to his legendary career, even as it comes with the challenge of overcoming an injury. His heartfelt message to fans reassures them of his commitment and optimism for a quick return to the field. As Messi prepares to rejoin Inter Miami, the football world watches in anticipation, knowing that the GOAT is not done yet. With his unparalleled skill and unwavering spirit, Messi's journey continues to inspire and captivate millions around the globe.