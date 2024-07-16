Only two days removed from an assassination attempt on his life, former president and 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump has picked his running mate. For months, the political world has wondered who Trump would pick to be his vice president as he looks to become only the second United States president to be re-elected after not taking office in back-to-back terms. We now know who Trump's vice president will be, and it is none other than J.D. Vance, the senator from Ohio. Vance's net worth stands at $5 million in 2024, and we are going to look at how he came to his wealth.

J.D. Vance's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $5 million

Donald Trump can certainly respect a man who has made an impressive living, considering Trump is a billionaire in his own right. It is unlikely that played any part in him choosing Vance to be his vice president, but it surely didn't hurt. Vance is only 39 years old, so it is very impressive that he is a multi-millionaire.

At the time it was announced he'd be campaigning alongside Trump, Vance's net worth was reported to be $5 million. This is according to sources including celebritynetworth.com and heavy.com, as well as other sites.

Vance's net worth reportedly increased by $822,000 after he published a successful book titled ‘Hillbilly Elegy.' Vance made even more money from speaking appearances because of the book which eventually became a Netflix movie.

Of course, Vance had made considerable money as a politician, too. His U.S. senator salary is reported to be $174,000. That is not nearly as much as many of his peers, but like a lot of his fellow senators, he has seemingly done well in the stock market and with investments.

Who is J.D. Vance?

J.D Vance is now in line to potentially be the next vice president of the United States, but his career (in both politics and elsewhere) started long before he was awarded the honor by Donald Trump.

An Ohio native, Vance joined the Marine Corps in 2003. There, he was a part of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during the Iraq War. He earned the rank of Corporal in the military.

After serving, Vance attended Ohio State, where he studied political science and philosophy. Vance then earned a Juris Doctor from Yale Law.

During Trump's first run at the presidency in 2016, Vance was critical of the eventual president. Vance has since changed his thoughts after what he views as a successful first term in office. Now, Vance will be running alongside Trump for the November election.

Before being the vice presidential nominee, Vance's political career began in 2022 when he ran for senate as a republican in Ohio. He was elected and sworn in at the beginning of 2023, making last year his first in politics. He became the first Ohio senator without previous government experience since 1974 after winning 53 percent of the vote.

Like Trump, Vance is still somewhat of a newbie to politics, but he quickly gained a name for himself during his time as a senator. He is only 39 years old, so he would become the third youngest vice president ever, if Trump were to be re-elected.

Trump's decision on the vice presidency has been a major topic of discussion for months. Vance ended up beating out other big names like Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, and Marco Rubio. So, were you surprised by J.D. Vance's net worth?