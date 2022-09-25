Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery went down in the first quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. Montgomery walked to the locker room on his own but is doubtful to return with an ankle/knee injury. Wide receiver Byron Pringle is also doubtful to return with a calf injury.

While this is bad news for the Bears, backup running back Khalil Herbert didn’t miss a beat in place of Montgomery. Herbert came in and immediately scored on an 11-yard touchdown:

.@JuiceHerbert weaves his way into the end zone 😤 📺: #HOUvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/6HTIw1cbNv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 25, 2022

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been pretty for Justin Fields so far. Outside of a 29-yard scramble on third down to set up a field goal on the opening drive, it has been mostly a disaster for the passing game. The Bears youngster threw a terrible interception despite having tight end Cole Kmet wide open down the seam on one possession, and he has generally looked lost on pass plays.

Chicago has been making it a point to give Fields more opportunities after he attempted just 11 passes in the controversial Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but he hasn’t taken advantage so far in this game. To get a win over the Texans, the Bears might just have to rely a lot on Herbert and the running game, which has had early success. The defense will also be counted on to stsop Davis Mills and the Texans. There’s still a lot of time left in this one, so we’ll see how things play out at Soldier Field.