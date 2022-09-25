NFL
Bears RB David Montgomery leaves game vs. Texans with injury, but Khalil Herbert says don’t fear
Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery went down in the first quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. Montgomery walked to the locker room on his own but is doubtful to return with an ankle/knee injury. Wide receiver Byron Pringle is also doubtful to return with a calf injury.
While this is bad news for the Bears, backup running back Khalil Herbert didn’t miss a beat in place of Montgomery. Herbert came in and immediately scored on an 11-yard touchdown:
.@JuiceHerbert weaves his way into the end zone 😤
📺: #HOUvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/6HTIw1cbNv
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 25, 2022
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been pretty for Justin Fields so far. Outside of a 29-yard scramble on third down to set up a field goal on the opening drive, it has been mostly a disaster for the passing game. The Bears youngster threw a terrible interception despite having tight end Cole Kmet wide open down the seam on one possession, and he has generally looked lost on pass plays.
Chicago has been making it a point to give Fields more opportunities after he attempted just 11 passes in the controversial Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but he hasn’t taken advantage so far in this game. To get a win over the Texans, the Bears might just have to rely a lot on Herbert and the running game, which has had early success. The defense will also be counted on to stsop Davis Mills and the Texans. There’s still a lot of time left in this one, so we’ll see how things play out at Soldier Field.