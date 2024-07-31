The Chicago Bears and DJ Moore recently agreed on a $110 million contract extension. Chicago is surely hopeful that the receiver and new quarterback Caleb Williams can develop chemistry with one another and lead the Bears for years to come. Moore shared a message with Bears fans following the extension, via the Chicago Bears on X, formerly Twitter.

“DJ Moore here, we got four more years,” Moore said. “Man, let's bear down.”

Moore, 27, will play a big role for the Bears moving forward. Chicago has struggled to find consistent success but they are attempting to take a step forward toward competing. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has the potential to become an NFL superstar.

If Williams is able to play up to his full potential then Chicago's offense will improve without question. If the defense can also play well, perhaps Chicago will surprise some people around the NFL world during the 2024 campaign. At the very least, the long-term future looks fairly bright for this Bears team.

DJ Moore set to impact Bears for years to come after contract extension

Moore made his NFL debut in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. He would play in Carolina through the 2022 season, producing impressive numbers along the way. Moore was overlooked at times since the Panthers endured their share of ups and downs, but there was no question that the receiver was reliable.

Moore joined the Bears in 2023 and continued to play well. He finished the '23 campaign with a career-high 96 receptions, eight touchdowns and 1,364 receiving yards. With Caleb Williams now under center, one can only imagine how well DJ Moore will play during the upcoming 2024 season.

Bears fans are likely excited heading into the new season. The team still has room to improve, but they are slowly building a legitimate contending roster.