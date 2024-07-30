Another wide receiver is being paid, and surprisingly it is not one who has requested a trade. The Chicago Bears and DJ Moore are agreeing to a massive four-year, $110 million contract extension that comes with $82.6 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This deal ensures that the first 10 seasons of Moore's career are guaranteed, a major perk that no other receiver has ever enjoyed before in NFL history. Ownership is rewarding the 27-year-old for the stellar campaign he put together in 2023-24 (96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns) while also making a steep bet that he will continue to thrive in Chicago.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made it his mission to secure long-term deals for several of the team's most important players, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson and midseason acquisition and defensive end Montez Sweat. Many will argue that Moore does not command such a significant commitment, but in a rapidly rising wideout market, and with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams tapped to be the face of the franchise, Chicago is choosing to be aggressive.

The Bears offense has quite the ceiling

The 2018 first-round pick joins former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, Washington Huskies standout Rome Odunze and productive tight end Cole Kmet in providing Williams with an incredibly promising group of pass-catchers. It could be difficult for the Bears to clinch a postseason berth this upcoming season due to their residence in the daunting NFC North, but they are expected to keep things interesting.

The organization is hoping that this DJ Moore extension will solidify the prosperous vision it has for the near future. Although gambles do not always work out in the Windy City, the potential benefits are undeniable. Any big move this specific team makes is bound to elicit skepticism, just due to its history, but the tides have to turn eventually, right? Right?