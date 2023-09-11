The Chicago Bears (and their fans) woke up Sunday with great optimism about the 2023 NFL season. After all, the team made some significant additions to the team over the offseason. Well, those changes apparently were not enough to even overcome a Green Bay Packers team that no longer had Aaron Rodgers, as Chicago lost to their NFC North rivals at Soldier Field to the tune of a 38-20 score.

Frustrated Bears fans did not even wait for the Packers game to finish the first half before letting their disappointment be heard, as they drowned the stadium in boos in the second quarter, leaving wide receiver DJ Moore surprised.

“They started booing, and I was like, ‘Whoa, it's only the second quarter,” Moore said about the behavior of Chicago fans (h/t 670 The Score).

With their loss to Jordan Love and the Packers, the Bears extended their losing skid to 11 games. The last time they picked up a victory in the regular season or playoffs was in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Their most recent victory at Soldier Field was in Week 3 of the same season against the Houston Texans.

Moore, in his first regular season game for the Bears, only had 25 receiving yards on two catches and two targets. The Bears expected more from him when they acquired him via the blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the NFC South franchise.

Moore and the Bears will continue their search for that elusive drought-ending victory in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.