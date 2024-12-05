The Chicago Bears could be in for a daunting first game back since relieving Matt Eberflus of his head coaching duties, as star receiver DJ Moore was on the team's injury report for the second practice in a row. As the Bears prepare to take on the injury-ridden San Francisco 49ers, they'll be battling a laundry list of injuries themselves, featuring their No. 1 receiver.

On top of having an injury repost consisting of six players who didn't participate in Thursday's practice— including veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who was on a rest day— it could be a matchup full of surprises.

The 49ers placed Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on IR following their matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, giving the Bears' defense a break from having to defend against one of the best running backs in the league.

However, while they'll be getting a break from McCaffrey, the 49ers could face a Moore-less Bears team on Sunday, depending on how quickly he can recover from the quad injury.

Bears WR DJ Moore joins crowded Week 14 injury report

Moore has been banged up this season, heading to the blue medical tent on multiple occasions, including in their last game on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

However, in Thomas Browns' first game as the Bears' head coach, he'll likely want his most explosive playmaker on the field, if possible. Though he might not be 100%, the Bears are still fighting for a playoff spot in theory.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday's injury report will be more indicative of whether Moore is expected to play against the 49ers.

Without Moore, the Bears will rely more on rookie receiver Rome Odunze, who's shown signs of improvement each week.

Along with Moore, the Bears could be without OL Ryan Bates (concussion), CB Elijah Hicks (ankle), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), and RB D'Andre Swift (quad).