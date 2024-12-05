Fred Warner recently revealed he had an ankle fracture since the beginning of the season, and he's been playing through the injury. The San Francisco 49ers have not had the best injury history this season, but Warner is dealing with his pain and going out there to try and help his team get a win. Warner recently spoke about his decision to continue playing.

“The injuries haven’t gone our way, especially at specific positions, key starters, ones that have a big effect on the game,” Warner said via 49ersWebzone.com. “But at the end of the day, it’s the NFL. A lot of teams are dealing with worse than what we’re dealing with. So, I’m just always trying to look to find a way to win a game with who we’ve got out there. At the end of the day, we’ve got 11 NFL players on our side of the ball, so we gotta go.

“I am intentful on finishing out the year.”

The 49ers are currently 5-7 and fighting for their playoff lives, so it's going to take all they have in these next few weeks to stay in the race.

Fred Warner reveals he's playing through ankle fracture

Fred Warner suffered the injury in Week 4, and during that game, he returned a 45-yard interception for a touchdown while finishing with seven tackles, four solo stops, and a pass deflection. Warner has had several double-digit tackle games since the injury, but he hasn't been quite the same dominant player that we know.

The 49ers have not had the best luck this season when it comes to injuries, and their overall team success has taken a hit because of it. A team that was just in the Super Bowl last season is now fighting to get into the playoffs, and there's a good chance that they miss it this year.

Injuries have hurt them since the start of the season when Christian McCaffrey was dealing with Achilles tendinitis. Throughout the season, players such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Nick Bosa have dealt with injuries that have hurt both sides of the ball. Brock Purdy missed a game due to a shoulder injury, and McCaffrey may be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in their game against the Buffalo Bills.

The best thing for the 49ers to do at this point is to regroup and see what they can do to get better going into the offseason.