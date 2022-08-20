Rumor: Roquan Smith makes major decision on Bears future after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has put an end to his training camp holdout.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith now “plans to play out his contract.” Smith has a mere one year left on his rookie contract, and for the time being, he is a “full go” for this season.

Smith’s future in Chicago has been up in the air ever since he publicly requested a trade from the Bears earlier this month. The versatile linebacker noted that the “new front office regime doesn’t value me here.” While he has been open to coming to terms with Bears team officials on an extension deal, he further added that the front office has “refused to negotiate in good faith.”

Smith did confirm that he received an extension offer from the Bears, although he labeled it as “one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market” if he had decided to put pen to paper on it.

In the big picture, Smith is still set to become a free agent next year, as he will earn $9.735 million for the 2022 campaign. This comes following a 2021 season where he posted career highs across the board, including in total tackles (163). More so, he tallied 12 tackles for loss to go along with 3.0 sacks.

Smith refused to take part in any of the Bears’ first 15 training camp practices. However, this did change on Saturday, as he made his long-awaited return to the Walter Payton Center, where he took part in non-contact workouts. He noted following the practice that when it comes to his extension talks with the Bears, such negotiations are “over right now,” and he is going to “bet” on himself.

More so, Smith made clear that his trade request was “declined” by the Bears.

For now, the Bears are set to cap off their three-game preseason schedule against the Cleveland Browns next week. It remains to be seen on whether Smith may go on to feature in any snaps in this contest, although rust concerns could end up playing a role in the team’s final call on this matter.