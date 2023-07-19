Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is far from happy over his Madden NFL 24 rating. Upon learning that the video game gave him a 78 rating, the second-year defensive back wondered aloud on Twitter if Madden NFL even put into consideration the fact that he only has one full year of experience in the pros thus far.

“Hold on say, why they tryna play like 9 ain't raw @EAMaddenNFL🤔,” tweeted Brisker, who just turned 24 last April.

Madden NFL 24 gave him good defensive ratings in Pursuit (84) and Hit Power (88) while giving him low ratings in others like Power Moves (40), Finesse Moves (45), Man Coverage (66), and Press (64).

It will be up to Brisker how he would use the overall Madden NFL 24 rating he apparently perceives unfair as motivation for his second year with the Bears. In his first year in the NFL, Brisker played and started 15 games for the Bears and finished the season with an interception, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and four sacks.

Now more experienced, Brisker will look to make a bigger impact on the Bears' secondary. There's no way but up for Chicago's defense following a forgettable 2022 campaign in which the Bears' stop unit allowed a league-worst average of 27.2 points per game. The team ranked inside the top 10 in interception rate, but that was partly because opponents rushed the ball most of the time against Chicago due to game script.

The Bears selected Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the 48th overall pick. Prior to that, he played three years in college for the Penn State Nittany Lions.