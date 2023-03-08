Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears caused a stir when he called Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ‘trash’ on Twitter, and Darius Slayton came back with a response to Brisker.

Darius Slayton simply posted a screenshot of the final score of the Bears vs Giants game back on Oct. 2, 2022, in which the Giants won by a score of 20-12.

Slayton caught one pass for 11 yards in that game, and also drew a pass interference that on a deep pass that put the Giants in scoring range.

Daniel Jones completed eight of 13 passes for 71 yards, but rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He left in the third quarter due to an ankle injury, and was briefly replaced by Tyrod Taylor. On his first drive, Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. That forced Jones to return to the game, and basically just hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Saquon Barkley had a productive day with 146 yards on the ground, but he had a wild play on a broken screen, which some Giants fans are bringing up for a specific reason. That reason? Because Daniel Jones made a key block on Jaquan Brisker to spring Barkley for a first down.

You couldn’t even get past his block LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/7avPWldKKM — Josh🎄 (@DannyClears) March 7, 2023

Jones came and the Giants to an agreement on a four-year $160 million deal, which made many question why he was paid and Baltimore Ravens quarterback did not receive an extension. That is what Brisker referenced in his original Tweet. However, that did not stop Slayton from supporting Jones.

Slayton is a free agent, and it will be interesting to see if he remains with the Giants for 2023.