Jaylon Johnson has been a defensive captain for the Chicago Bears all season long but did not appear to have that title in Week 15. Following the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Johnson was upset after finding out that he did not have the traditional “C” on his uniform that indicates a team's captain.

After the game, the cornerback was asked about the discrepancy with his clothing. Johnson said he was unaware of the issue and wanted to speak with equipment manager Tony Medlin, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

C-patch or not, Johnson played to his usual elite level against the Vikings. The 25-year-old was the highest-rated member of the struggling team in Week 15 with a player grade of 73 from PFF. His lockdown coverage received praise from Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell, who called him one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast.

For the season, Johnson has been one of the few reliable players on a team who lost their sense of direction. His season-long 73.4 player grade from PFF makes him one of the highest-rated players in the position. Per PFF, of his 492 coverage snaps on the year, Johnson has allowed just 26 receptions.

Regardless, Johnson and the Bears were severely outplayed and lost the game 30-12. While the defense was admirable at times, Chicago's offense was horrendous all game long, resulting in their eighth straight loss. Caleb Williams struggled yet again, hitting just 18 of his 31 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Bears fall to 4-10 with Week 15 loss

Since beginning the 2024 season at 4-2, the Bears have completely fallen off a cliff. The loss to the Vikings in Week 15 was their second of the year, lowering them to 4-10 overall.

With three games remaining, Chicago has little to look forward to in the season. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs and are struggling to find cohesion among Williams, the unstable coaching staff, and the rest of the team.

The Bears face an even tougher matchup in Week 16 when they host the Detroit Lions at Solider Field. Despite constant injuries, the Lions will enter the game at 12-2 and first in the NFC North. Detroit is coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, giving them additional motivation to top their division rival.

The two teams faced off in Week 13, with the Lions winning a close 23-20 contest. Williams threw for 256 yards in that game, his fourth-highest single-game total of the year.