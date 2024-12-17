At halftime of Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce didn't mince words when talking about Caleb Williams and the away team. Facing a 13-0 deficit at halftime, Kelce gave the Bears a harsh reality check, per Greg Braggs Jr. on X.

“Jason Kelce on the ESPN Halftime Show: ‘Chicago has to prove that they belong in the NFL.' ”

And while the words were harsh, they weren't unwarranted.

Through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Bears were 4-2 and looking like a competent football team. However, the Bears have been on a downward trajectory following the infamous Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders.

Jason Kelce reminded Bears, Caleb Williams of disappointing 2024 season

Throughout this entire season, the Bears' offense has been far from what many expected at the start of 2024.

After being selected as the No. 1 pick, Williams hasn't been the generational player many anticipated, though it's not solely his fault.

Poor offensive line play, an unimaginative offensive game plan, and injuries have plagued this team all year.

And on Monday Night Football, even the broadcast crew had tough words for the Bears. As one of the founding teams in the NFL, it has to sting to be asked if they even belong in the league they established.

However, the proof is in the pudding, and it's hard to argue that the Bears' offense belongs in the NFL.

Over the last three games for Chicago, here's how the score looked at halftime in each one:

Week 14 @ DET: 16-0

16-0 Week 15 @ SF: 24-0

24-0 Week 16 @ MIN: 13-0

The Bears have been outscored 53-0 in the first half of their last three games. For a team that was considered a perfect spot for a No. 1 overall pick, they're looking like a whole different team less than a full year into Williams' rookie season.

Again, Williams doesn't bear this burden alone.

In his rookie season, Williams has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,937 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions.

And while his first year in the NFL has been full of obstacles, he's continued showing flashes of excellence. Though some don't see it, Williams is a special quarterback talent. If the Bears don't turn this ship around soon, Kelce's question might require a prove-it phase to remain an NFL franchise.