Justin Fields opens up on Bears offensive struggles amid 2-1 start

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are currently 2-1, and off to a solid start. But their record doesn’t tell the whole story as the passing offense has been among the worst in the NFL.

Between an underachieving offensive line, receivers struggling to make a play, and just overall not great performances from Fields, the offense has been limited in the passing game. They have accounted for just 297 yards through the air, the lowest of any team in the NFL. Along with this, they have completed just 23 passes, with 45 total attempts.

Even with these struggles, they sit at 2-1 and are currently in a three-way tie for the lead in the NFC North. But Fields and the rest of the offense know that they have to be better in the future.

Fields recently spoke on the struggles that the offense has faced, but he was optimistic about their potential.

According to Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Fields stated, “My response to that is get back to work and keep working.”

Fields has already moved on to facing the Giants, who the Bears will be taking on on Sunday. He stated, “Just learn from your mistakes knowing that you’re not going to be perfect. And move on.”

The Bears have put together one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. And while the group is full of potential, they are lacking talent in several key spots.

Many have already called for the Bears to move on from Fields, even though he has just 15 career games under his belt. The second-year quarterback knows that the passing game must be better, and with him leading the charge, things could soon take a turn for the better.