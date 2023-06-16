Chicago Bears fans are salivating at the prospects of this season and a breakout year from quarterback Justin Fields. Recent updates from practice about Fields will have Bears fans on the edge of their seats, reports CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

“I know the Chicago Bears have been pleased to see third-year quarterback Justin Fields making quicker decisions with the football the last few weeks. When I was there last week, a team source called him “operational” in team drills and loved how he was getting the ball out of his hands. The only time I saw hesitation was twice during 7-on-7s when the defense threw a new look at him.”

It sounds like Justin Fields is going through the development that Bears fans would want to see. In terms of the offense and pieces that have been built around him, the Bears believe everything is coming into place day by day.

“Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said ‘timing and rhythm we're working on every single day,' and that was the theme of offseason work. It's Fields' second year in the system, so things should be slowing down for him. Add in the fact that he's getting more time with Chase Claypool, has a legitimate No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore, has downfield weapons like Velus Jones (if he'll pull the trigger a bit more on the deep balls, which he did this June) and should have a more reliable running game. The Bears believe they've done plenty this offseason to open up the offense for Fields in the pass game so he doesn't have to rely on his legs so much.”

Overall, Bears fans are going to love all of the encouraging updates in regards to Justin Fields. They will now just have to wait and see if he can deliver come Week 1.