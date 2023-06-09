The Chicago Bears have a very important season ahead of them after a flurry of offseason acquisitions. One of the biggest was wide receiver DJ Moore, and after OTA's, it sounds like he and Justin Fields are off to a great start together, reports NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

“It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected,” safety Jaquan Brisker said of Moore and Fields. “They look good, though. They look like they best friends. Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball. Two’s getting the ball, no doubt. Justin looks good, though. He’s going through his progressions. He’s looking very smooth, making good decisions out there, and looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it’s different. One look different and him and two… you gonna see. You will see.”

Bears fans have to be salivating at the comments from second-year safety Jaquan Brisker. Brisker bursted onto the scene as one of the best young defensive backs in the game last season, so his praise for his quarterback should not be taken lightly. Of course he is going to have some bias, but Bears fans will disregard anything to gas up the Justin Fields to DJ Moore hype train.

If Brisker's words come true, the Bears will be extremely fun to watch this season. They already were last year with Fields running all over the field amid an essentially non-existent passing offense. With the addition of DJ Moore, Justin Fields could make this Bears offense one of the best in the NFL.