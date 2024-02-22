Justin Fields unfollowed his team on social media for a surprising reason.

The Chicago Bears are coming off of a bitterly disappointing season that saw that fall to the bottom of the division with a 7-10 record while rival Detroit won their first division title in over two decades. Justin Fields has gotten much of the blame and scrutiny for the team's losing ways and now the pressure appears to be getting to the former Ohio State Buckeyes QB.

Fields has attempted to diffuse trade rumors while simultaneously pouring fuel on them with recent comments about the Atlanta Falcons. What the Bears may be looking for in return was discussed recently.

On Wednesday, Fields' thoughts on the matter were shared via an article published by ESPN.com.

Fields ‘Wants to Stay With Bears'

Fields was asked by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown if he wants to stay in the Windy City and answered truthfully.

“Yeah, of course. Of course I want to stay,” Fields said.

“I can't see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there are great, and the people. It's a business. I ain't got no control over it; whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I'm getting traded, let me know if I'm staying, this and that.”

Fields' Reason for Unfollowing Bears Revealed

Fields recently unfollowed the Bears on Twitter and said he did it to gain some clarity in his life without always focusing on football, prior to a vacation.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline. I'm about to go on vacation. I don't want to see no football. And guess what? [The social media discourse is] either keep Fields, we want Fields. It's either draft Caleb [Williams]. I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”