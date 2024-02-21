If the Bears do end up trading Justin Fields this offseason, what will they be looking to get in return for him?

The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make at quarterback this offseason. Armed with the top overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears could select USC's Caleb Williams to be their new quarterback, or they could move on from that pick and stick with Justin Fields at quarterback. Of course, if Chicago selects Williams, chances are they will be looking to move on from Fields.

Many folks around the league are expecting the Bears to select Williams and trade Fields, but they will likely look to set that plan in motion ahead of the draft so that they could further bolster their war chest of picks. What would it take to get the Bears to move on from Fields, though? Recent reports indicate that a second-round and fourth-round selection could be what Chicago is looking for in return for Fields.

“When gathering reporting on potential trade offers for Fields two months ago, several sources around the NFL suggested something similar to this (hypothetical) Pittsburgh package (2024 second-round pick No. 51, 2024 fourth-round pick). The Bears could fill their pick void in the second round and add a third fourth-rounder.” – Courtney Cronin, ESPN

The Bears could net a decent return if they move on from Justin Fields

While it may seem like the Bears would be moving on from Fields because they believe he isn't good enough to be their quarterback, it would really be due to the belief that they couldn't pass up an opportunity to add a player like Williams. Fields has showcased his potential early on in his career with Chicago, and there are already a handful of teams that are reportedly interested in him.

A second and fourth round pick seems like a decent asking price for Fields, even though Chicago just used the 11th overall pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears may simply not be able to pass up on Williams, but if they do move on from Fields, they should be able to get a good return for him, and it will be interesting to see if they can land a trade package that surpasses their reported asking price.