Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season

The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest.

Pettis was targeted a total of four times in the game, and he came away with three receptions for 37 receiving yards. The former San Francisco 49ers wideout also hauled in a 12-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Justin Fields that provided Chicago with a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

From Fields’ perspective, he sees much promise in what Pettis can bring to the Bears offense in the coming season.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Fields went in-depth on what went behind his crucial touchdown pass to Pettis, where he also lauded the versatile wideout as a “great route-runner.”

“Just went high zone, kind of a one-on-on matchup,” Fields said. “The other defender was the underneath flat defender. Pretty much one-on-one, little bit of inside leverage so just stayed patient on his route and of course he ran a good route.

“He is a great route-runner, probably one of the best ones we have on the team. He executed the route perfectly and through the ball to him.”

Pettis was not much relied upon in the Bears’ opening two preseason games of the month; he combined for a mere one reception in the contests. The script flipped for him in Chicago’s preseason road win against the Browns, as he was not only heavily featured on offense but was also granted the opportunity to once again be a punt returner.

“The more you can do, coaches love that,” Pettis said after the game. “I am just glad I had the opportunity to play both offense and punt return tonight.”

Pettis did also go on to add that he “knows” he can play in the NFL. It will be noteworthy to see on whether he will be given the opportunity to do just that with the Bears in the upcoming season.