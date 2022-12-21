By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

No quarterback has been sacked more in the 2022 NFL regular season so far than Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields. The dual-threat quarterback is being regularly punished in the pocket by opposing pass rushers, and while a leaky offensive line is largely to blame for that, Fields also believes that many of the sacks he’s taken should have been ruled illegal (via Chris Emma of 670 The Score).

“It’s just been too many times where I feel like I’ve gotten hit late and there’s been no flag. … I’m just going to beg for a call and hope I get one in the near future.”

Fields has been sacked a total of 46 times this season. Russell Wilson is the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL with 43. If it weren’t for the Bears QB’s mobility and speed, he might have been taken down to the ground more times. Among all teams in the NFL, the Bears are also the worst with an offensive sack rate of 13.75 percent.

Pass protection is barely the only big issue the Bears are having this season, but it’s definitely one that needs to get addressed soon. Fields is a talented quarterback who can still be the long-term answer under center for the Bears, and the need to protect him is always of paramount performance. That said, Fields also presented a sound case about the seemingly unfair treatment he’s been getting on the field from game officials.

The Bears are no longer in contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs with just a 3-10 record after 15 weeks of football, but they are still eager to snap a seven-game losing skid when they face the Buffalo Bills at home on Saturday.