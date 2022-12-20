Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB injured his elbow in Week 9 but has not missed time due to injury. However, there was initial speculation that Allen’s season could potentially be over so this injury update is concerning for Buffalo.

Allen has persevered over the past few weeks for the Bills. On the season, he’s thrown for over 3,800 yards with 30 passing touchdowns. Josh Allen’s elbow injury hasn’t appeared to bother him in recent weeks. But this will be a situation to monitor as updates are revealed.

The good news for the Bills is that they clinched a playoff berth following their recent win over the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen commented on Buffalo locking up a postseason spot in the AFC.

“That’s the No. 1 thing Coach McDermott preaches, is playoff-caliber; can’t win the Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs,” Allen said. “So that’s goal No. 1 down. Goal No. 2 now is to clinch the division. That’s how we’ll (Bills) take it. We’ll take it one game at a time. Be ready for next week.”

The Bills will face off against the Bears in Chicago in Week 16. They will come into the game listed as convincing favorites despite playing on the road against Chicago. However, the odds will be impacted by Josh Allen’s status.

For now, there is nothing that suggests he will not play in Week 16. But based on his previous injury concern, the Bills will approach this situation with caution.