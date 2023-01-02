By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s been a long time since the Chicago Bears last won a game, but that’s not making quarterback Justin Fields lose his spirit. All he wants right now is to get his team a win before it’s all said and done for Chicago in the 2022 NFL season.

The Bears suffered their ninth loss in a row Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who handed Chicago a 41-10 annihilation at Ford Field, but even when the game was already virtually decided with Detroit turning the contest into a blowout, Justin Fields made it clear that he had no desire to let a backup take over the game, as told by head coach Matt Eberflus (via Courtney Cronin of ESPN).

“It’s important for us to be able to do that going forward this last game,” Eberflus said. “That’s why late into the game we kept Justin in there because we want to get that live experience. You can’t really get that anywhere else, so that’s why we decided as a staff and we decided as working with Justin, he said, ‘I want to be in there.’ Credit to him, he was, ‘Coach, man, I’m still going out there. I want to be able to operate.’ With his toughness and grit, he wants to go out there and compete, and that’s what he did.”

The passing game was barely existent for the Bears against the Lions, with Justin Fields going just 7 of 21 for 75 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He picked up most of his yards, as usual, on the ground, as he rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries. If the Bears are to unlock the full potential of Fields, they will have to see him improve his passing, something they look forward to working on with in the offseason.