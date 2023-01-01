By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process.

With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s third interception of the year. He became the first rookie to have at least seven sacks and three interceptions in a single season since sacks were recorded in 1982, via ESPN Stats & Info.

#Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson now has 3 INTs on the season. He plays Defensive End.pic.twitter.com/pskq7sModT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

With 8:30 left in the third quarter, the Lions were leading the Bears 31-10. To this point of the game, Hutchinson has wracked up four tackles, half of a sack and his interception.

Heading into Week 17, Hutchinson had made 44 tackles, seven for a loss, 13 QB hits and seven sacks. He leads the Lions in sacks and quarterback hits. With his third interception against the Bears, Hutchinson is now tied with Kerby Joseph for the team lead.

Aidan Hutchinson has been a true difference-maker for the Lions this season. Barring a late collapse, the Lions are on pace to defeat Chicago. That’ll move their record to 8-8 on the year. They’ll need some help from teams like the Commanders and Seahawks, but Detroit is on the cusp of a postseason berth.

Hutchinson has been the perfect fit on the Lions. While Detroit’s defense has struggled overall this season, they have a piece to build around in Hutchinson. Already having a miraculous rookie season, Hutchinson has gone above and beyond, making NFL history.

Perhaps Defensive Rookie of the Year is on the way?