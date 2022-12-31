By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago finds itself in last place in the NFC North with a 3-12 record, on a current eight-game losing streak. The good news is that quarterback seems to be taken care of with Justin Fields. Head coach Matt Eberflus has a chance to solidify his position with a strong end to the season.

Detroit has surprised many this season, knocking on the door of the playoffs with a 7-8 record and second place in the NFC North. Head coach Dan Campbell’s squad has won three of their last four games and could win Campbell the Coach of the Year award.

Here are the Bears-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Lions Odds

Chicago Bears: +6 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -6 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields has been great this season, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,167 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Fields also leads the team with 1,011 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Fields is clearly solidifying himself as the quarterback of the future. David Montgomery is second with 756 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Khalil Herbert is likely to return, welcomed back with four rushing touchdowns. Chicago has rushed for an impressive 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Detroit has allowed 2,188 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns to their opponents.

Cole Kmet, with Darnell Mooney on the Injured Reserve, leads the team with 460 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Dante Pettis, who has been limited in practice this week, ranks second with three touchdown catches. Chicago has averaged 20.2 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Chicago’s defense is struggling, allowing 26.2 points per game, the second-highest total in the league. Chicago has only totaled 18 sacks, but their 13 interceptions should concern the Detroit offense. This will be a tough task for the Chicago defense, as Detroit has been potent on offense.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is playing some of the best football in his career, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,959 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff has cut back on his interceptions, finally allowing his arm talent to play, showcasing the ability that made him the first-overall pick. Jamaal Williams leads the team with 850 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while D’Andre Swift is second with 439 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Detroit has rushed for 1,810 yards and 19 touchdowns as a team, while Chicago has allowed over 2,200 rushing yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team with 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Three different Lions rank second with three receiving touchdowns. Between St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, and DJ Chark, Goff has four formidable targets. Detroit’s offense has averaged 26.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

Detroit’s defense has not enjoyed the same success, allowing 26.7 points per game, dead last in the league. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with seven sacks, also adding two interceptions. Detroit has sacked their opponents 30 times this season, while Chicago has allowed 50 sacks (!!!).

These are two awful defenses, so expect a ton of points. Chicago is simply bad, and Detroit is playing some inspired football of late.

Final Bears-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit -6 (-110), over 52.5 (-105)