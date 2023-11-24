Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney has reportedly had conversations with the team about his minimal role in the offense

Just when it looks as if the Chicago Bears are starting to figure things out a bit, more potentially negative news surfaces. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is apparently not happy with his role in the offense, according to ESPN radio host Marc Silverman.

“I know for a fact that Darnell Mooney has privately had conversations with management about his lack of a role with this team,” he said on his show, Waddle and Silvy, per FanSided's Jordan Campbell. “He’s one of the hardest workers, but he has been, in a good way, private about his displeasure. He wants more of a role.”

Mooney's professionalism is admirable and should be especially appreciated by this fan base. Dysfunction has plagued the Bears for far too long. There is little room for public distractions.

One can understand why the 26-year-old would be frustrated by simply looking at his stat line. He has a modest 23 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown and has just eight catches on 11 targets over his last three games. DJ Moore is the only wideout generating worthwhile production in this Justin Fields-led offense.

Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney is wasting away. The blame cannot be placed solely on the Bears' coaching staff or Fields, but the 2020 fifth-round pick has proven himself to be a capable option in the past. He is less than two full years removed from exceeding 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Can he return to that production under this regime?

Mooney's unfortunate contract year rolls forward Sunday when the Bears (3-8) visit the Minnesota Vikings for a prime-time matchup on Monday Night Football. Fans will see if his reported pleas caught anyone's attention.