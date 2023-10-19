The Chicago Bears were not exactly expected to do big things in the 2023-24 season, but significant improvement was a plausible goal for the organization and its fans to have. A 1-5 record and last-place standing in the NFC North effectively erases those aspirations. This rebuild seems far from over.

With that being said, the Bears might need to part with some current players to stockpile more assets for the future. Players with uncertain contract situations qualify as prime candidates to be moved elsewhere ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

Extension negotiations with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney “have not gone far,” according to The 33rd team's Ari Meirov, via Ben Devine. They each are due to become free agents at the end of the season, which could incentivize general manager Ryan Poles to strike a deal with another team looking for roster depth.

Johnson is only 24 years of age while Mooney is set to turn 26 at the end of October, so a prospective suitor could acquire a young talent who might be able to produce more in a different environment. The fourth-year wideout has shown flashes of promise in the past. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,055 yards in the 2021-22 campaign and could still be an impactful offensive weapon in the right system. Johnson has one forced fumble and a pass defensed through four games this year, earning a 80.9 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus.

The future remains murky for the Bears, but being proactive in the next couple weeks could allow them to carve out a path that leads back to success. The continued contract talks between Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney will be well worth monitoring.