Bears blow late 2-score lead on the road against the Lions, and Justin Fields says his team never should have let the victory slip away

The Chicago Bears have shown some recent signs that they are starting to climb out of a deep hole the franchise has been in for years. The Bears have not had a winning season since 2018 when they went 12-4 and won the NFC North. Still, there was some hope of a turnaround prior to their Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions because quarterback Justin Fields was returning to the lineup.

Justin Fields: 'If I'm keeping it real with y'all, we should have won that game.'

Justin Fields & D.J. Moore (39-yd TD) 🔹 Air Distance: 49.1 yds

🔹 Completion Probability: 26.6% The Bears win probability rose from 37.3% to 56.9% as a result of the touchdown (+19.6% win probability added).

Fields had missed 4 games because of a thumb injury, and he was confident and sharp throughout the game. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. He also showed off his brilliant athleticism by running 18 times for 104 yards.

Fields threw a brilliant 39-yard TD pass to wideout DJ Moore that gave the Bears the lead in the 3rd quarter.

Based largely on Fields' performance, the Bears were able to build a 26-14 lead over the first place Lions with just over 4 minutes to play

However, the Lions played like champions from that point forward and rallied for a 31-26 victory. Jared Goff had thrown 3 interceptions in the game, but he led the Lions on 2 late TD drives that allowed Detroit to wrestle the game away from the visiting Bears.

While the Lions caught fire, Justin Fields put the blame on the Bears. “If I’m keeping it real with y’all, we should have won that game,” Fields said.

There is no disagreement, but the quarterback was not to blame. He played a brilliant game, as did many of his teammates. However, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy appeared to coach the game not to lose, and that's just what happened.