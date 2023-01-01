By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears don’t plan to sit out Justin Fields in Week 18 when they face the Minnesota Vikings, much like what they did in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit blew out Chicago on Sunday, with the Lions ahead 38-10 by the end of the third quarter. Instead of taking Fields out in a hopeless game, though, the Bears decided to let the young QB play.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained after the contest that they did so since it could be a good experience for the 23 year old. With that said, they are going to do the same come the final game of the season, per Adam Hoge of CHGO.

Sure enough, it isn’t a surprising move considering that the Bears have said before they won’t be shutting down Justin Fields for the remainder of an already lost season.

Matt Eberflus shared earlier in the week that they have to “get better,” hence the decision to let Fields play no matter what the situation is. Chicago is already out of playoff contention, with the latest loss to the Lions putting them at 3-13 on the season.

It will definitely be interesting to see what kind of improvements Fields will have after nearly playing all their games this 2022. They were the worst team record-wise in the all of NFC and second-worst in the whole NFL just behind the Houston Texans. Considering how they performed this campaign, Fields’ growth will be important in helping the Chicago franchise turn their fortunes around.