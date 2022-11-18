Published November 18, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Fields may have a key target on the field when the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice, returned to the field on Thursday. On Thursday, Kmet took the field in a limited role. This could indicate that he is ready to go for Sunday.

In recent weeks, Justin Fields and the Bears offense have been among the best in the NFL. Along with this, Kmet has played some of the best football of his short career.

Over the last two games of the season, Kmet has been the go-to target for Fields. He has recorded nine receptions for 115 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Through the first 10 games of the season, Kmet has emerged as a legitimate threat. He is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards with 23 receptions for 274 receiving yards. His five receiving touchdowns are the most on the team.

Fields himself has looked like one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks at times this season. He has thrown for 1,489 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he is the Bears rushing leader with 749 rushing yards. He has also added six touchdowns on the ground.

Even with strong play from Fields, the Bears are a team firmly in the middle of a rebuild. They currently sit at 3-7 and are fourth in the NFC North.

But on Sunday, they could add another win against a Falcons team also in rebuild mode.