Published November 16, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

In Week 11, the Chicago Bears will be set to take on the Atlanta Falcons. All eyes will be on second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Ahead of the Bears-Falcons game, we will be making our Bears Week 11 predictions.

Heading into Week 11, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have a record of 3-7. They are also in last place in the NFC North.

But this doesn’t tell the story of their whole season. Led by Fields, this team has developed and evolved before people’s eyes. And while they haven’t been earning wins, they have consistently been in games until the very end.

In each of their losses, they have looked to be a team full of potential. They are also putting themselves in a position to earn a top draft pick in 2023. And as a bonus, Justin Fields has looked like an all-out star at times.

They will now be taking on a Falcons team that is in a similar situation to that of their own.

Led by veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Falcons currently have a record of 4-6. They are second in the NFC South but are very much a team amid a rebuild.

The Falcons, much like the Bears, have assembled elite young talent on both sides of the ball. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and A.J. Terrell all seem destined for stardom in Atlanta.

At this point in the season, the Bears are looking to see what they have in the players on their roster. This Week 11 matchup will be another opportunity to do just that for the players on this team.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Bears in Week 11

3. Chase Claypool finally arrives

When the Bears traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool, they were showing their commitment to Fields. They gave him much-needed help at the wide receiver position, and a player to take some of the pressure off of Darnell Mooney.

In the two games that Claypool has been a member of the Bears, he has struggled to be effective. On eight total targets, he has recorded three receptions for 21 receiving yards.

While he is still getting used to the Bears offense, Claypool will be expected to be a playmaker eventually. That could finally happen in Week 11.

Claypool has made a career out of being an elite vertical threat on offense. He has also been a reliable pass catcher, recording 156 receptions for 2,065 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has averaged 13.2 yards per reception so far in his career. On the ground, he has added 33 rushing attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Bears offense seemingly becoming better each week, Claypool will be primed for a breakout game eventually. That could happen in Week 11.

2. A strong showing from David Montgomery

Heading into Week 11, the Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert. The second-year player has landed on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

This season, the Bears have used Montgomery and Herbert almost the same amount. Through 10 games, Herbert has carried the ball 108 times, recording 643 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He has also recorded six receptions, totaling 62 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Montgomery has appeared in nine games this season. He has carried the ball 115 times, recording 434 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, he has played a larger role than Herbert. He has been targeted 17 times, recording 15 receptions for 150 yards.

While splitting carries with Herbert this season, Montgomery has struggled to be as effective as he has in the past. With Herbert out for the next four games, the door is wide open for running back David Montgomery to earn back his lead role entirely. He could have a big impact in Week 11.

The Bears have been among the most dominant rushing teams on the ground this season, In turn, their running backs have often put on strong showings. With no carries to share, Montgomery could put on a show on the ground against the Falcons.

1. Justin Fields solidifies himself as the future of the Bears

Over the past month, Justin Fields has looked like a star in the making. He has been solid through the air, and elite on the ground. In addition, he has regularly found himself in the endzone.

In the last four games, Fields has thrown for 620 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, he has added 467 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Fields and the Bears will now be taking on a Falcons defense that has struggled against at times this season. Just last week they allowed 232 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers.

Everything points to the Bears offense once again putting on a strong show. Fields could also add yet another big game to his resume.