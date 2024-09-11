The Chicago Bears received some rough news heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze missed practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. For Odunze, his injury was clarified and it's believed to be a Grade 1 MCL sprain after catching one pass for 11 yards. On the other hand, Allen is working through a heel injury he suffered at training camp.

‘Bears WRs Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) did not practice today.'

Odunze is considered day-to-day by the Bears and Odunze spoke on Wednesday about how he's grateful for dodging a major injury, per Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports.

“I mean, it happened, and then I got up, I felt kind of a pop in there, so I knew something wasn’t necessarily right,” Odunze said. “I usually try and walk things off, see how it feels. So I played the next play and was on a block, and it didn’t feel right.

Luckily for Odunze, he received an MRI from the training staff and it was what he thought it was. An MCL sprain.

Can the Bears hold off without Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze?

Right now, it's hard to say. The news isn't promising for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He only threw for 93 yards in the 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. With two of his top targets out, matters become more difficult. Although the team has a top-tier defensive unit and special teams, they can only do so much.

Allen posted four receptions for 29 yards. The 11-year wide receiver talked about building chemistry with Williams and raved about his confidence heading into the season. Still, Williams is a rookie. There will likely be some growing pains before he evolves into the player many project him to be. Also, it's hard to find offensive success when the top pass-catchers are dealing with injury.

Even though Allen has dealt with injuries and still played throughout his career, his playing or sitting could heavily influence Williams. The former Chargers receiver is a security blanket over the middle of the field. Both he and Odunze showed great route running and a dynamic element offensively for the Bears. However, if both receivers are out, Williams still has DJ Moore, who had no problems being a main focal point in 2023.

Moore had five receptions for 36 yards during the Week 1 opener. Regardless if life may be more difficult for Williams, at the very least, he'll have a receiver more than capable of making the big play. The Bears take on the Falcons in the primetime slot on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.