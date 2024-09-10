The Chicago Bears may have won against the Tennessee Titans in their Week 1 matchup but it came at a cost. Coach Matt Eberflus' wide receiver depth might have just gotten thin after Rome Odunze went down. There is still not much information as to how he will return to the Caleb Williams-led squad. However, some information may have just given fans a glimpse of what his injury could be.

Jordan Schultz reported that Rome Odunze could be suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain. However, there is still no certainty that this is the case as the Bears wideout is set to get a second opinion on his injury. Nonetheless, this ailment that happened during their clash with the Titans could still sideline him for a chunk of time.

This injury could mean that Caleb Williams' fellow rookie has damaged fibril alongside some stretching on his knee. Other players who have endured the same injury are Jordan Love, TJ Watt, and Troy Fautanu among others. In the very best case, Matt Eberflus could just lose him for a maximum of three weeks. If the worst does arrive, Odunze's recovery table could be pushed back to a month and a half.

Coach Matt Eberflus' high hopes for the Bears wideout

Despite going down early, Rome Odunze still had a fairly serviceable performance. Against the Titans' shifty secondary, he ran routes beautifully and even caught a pass from Caleb Williams. One might think that his catch would be a non-factor but it did push the Bears to have a gain of 11 yards.

It is then very easy to see why the Bears head honcho has a lot of trust to Odunze.

“We’re giving him a lot. He’s playing multiple positions and we think he’s going to be able to handle those concepts. The veterans are going to help him through training camp, there’s wisdom there with years and experience but I really believe he’s going to have the ability to take off because of the other players. Some guys just have a knack for doing it. He’s able to process a bunch of information at the same time and take it to the field. He’s really good that way,” Eberflus declared during training camp.

Now, all Odunze has to do is heal up and learn from the sidelines. He should also pray that the momentum gained from the Titans win carries over to their other matchups.