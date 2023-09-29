Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have gotten off to a very frustrating start to the season. Although expectations were somewhat elevated for the Bears heading into 2023, Fields and the Chicago offense have largely struggled to generate much momentum, and the team currently sits winless three weeks into the season.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is among those who have been concerned with Fields' relative lack of production to open up the year despite the lofty expectations from the Chicago fanbase.

“It’s worrisome to me when I watch him play ’cause I don’t know if he knows what he’s looking at,” said Warner, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He’s holding the football when plays seem to be right out there in front of him, that really if you understood what you were seeing, or you’re processing it fast enough, the ball would be out of his hands a lot quicker than it is. … He’s played a lot of football, and it doesn’t seem to be getting better.”

Justin Fields was drafted by the Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Although he didn't start to begin his rookie year, Fields eventually won the job over and showed steady signs of improvement throughout 2022, leading some to believe that this could be a breakout season for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

However, things have not gone according to plan so far, and Kurt Warner is not the only one to express concern about just how viable Fields is as a franchise quarterback.

The Bears will next take the field at home against the Denver Broncos in Week Four.