The Justin Fields era in Chicago started with a bang and now appears to be in danger of going out with a whimper. Fans, coaches and fantasy football players alike aren't happy with Fields' abysmal QB rating, but the former Ohio State Buckeye sounds ready for a potential breakthrough in Week 4 based on recent comments.

Bears defensive play caller Matt Eberflus revealed his plan for play-calling after the departure of former defensive coordinator Alan Williams recently. The Bears also poached a former second-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad that could pay dividends for depth on defense vs. the Denver Broncos this week at Soldier Field.

Fields' comments on his team's showdown with Sean Payton's Broncos illustrated not just how important the game is to his team, but how important one particular aspect will be for the Bears to score their first win of the 2023 NFL season.

“We’re both 0-3,” Fields said according to The Chicago Tribune. “We’re both wanting that first win of the season, so it’s going to be scrappy and it’s going to come down to who executes more, situationally, who has more takeaways and stuff like that. We all know the things that go into winning a game, so we’ve just got to take care of those details.”

Fields has passed for 526 yards on the season but he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. His completion percentage is just 58% so far on the season. Fields' lowlights have been broadcast throughout the early season including one video clip of him throwing a pass off of his own lineman's helmet.

For Fields and the Bears to knock off Russell Wilson and the Broncos, those numbers will have to improve on Sunday. Bears fans have seen it before, now the former first round pick needs to take a page out of his own book and execute.