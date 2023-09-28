The Chicago Bears have one of the worst defenses in the league right now. They have started the 2023 NFL season at 0-3, struggling on both ends of the field. They have lost every single game by double-digits, including getting blown out by 31 points in Week 3. On paper, Chicago certainly has potential, but we haven't seen that potential actualized on the field yet. As the Bears prepare to face the Broncos, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Chicago.

The Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos are set to face off in a Week 4 matchup of winless teams. Both teams are desperate for a victory to turn their seasons around. The Bears are coming off a devastating 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Broncos were equally as bad, giving up 70 points and 726 yards of offense in their first three games. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the Bears as they prepare to take on the Broncos.

Chicago Bears Fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3

In Week 3, the Bears suffered a crushing road defeat at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions. The Bears' defense was porous, giving up 456 total yards, while their offense struggled to find any rhythm. The loss marked the Bears' 13th consecutive defeat, a franchise-worst losing streak. The Broncos, on the other hand, were even worse. Right now, they rank last in total defense after their first three games. This Week 4 matchup is crucial for both teams. A win could help them get back on track, while a loss could lead to a deep downward spiral for the rest of the season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are our four bold predictions for the Chicago Bears as they face the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

1. Justin Fields Records Two Touchdown Passes

Justin Fields had a rather underwhelming performance in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. He completed only 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 99 yards. Despite playing the entire offensive game, he fell short of reaching 100 passing yards. However, it's important to note that Fields can't shoulder all the blame for this. His offensive line struggled, and his primary receiver, DJ Moore, dropped the only accurate deep pass thrown to him. A silver lining for Fields was his even touchdown-to-interception ratio against Kansas City, considering he had turned the ball over six times in his previous two starts. Fields will have another opportunity to boost his stock when the winless Chicago faces Denver in Week 4.

Obviously, Fields has exhibited moments of brilliance over his young NFL career, but he has also encountered difficulties. In this upcoming game, we anticipate Fields to shine, throwing for two touchdowns. Given the Broncos' defensive struggles, with an average of 242 yards conceded per game, Fields should have ample opportunities to make impactful plays.

2. Khalil Herbert Achieves a 100-Yard Rushing Game

Bears running back Khalil Herbert managed to rush seven times for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for an additional four yards in Week 3. Herbert continues to share the backfield workload with Roschon Johnson (8 rushes for 38 yards), with Herbert receiving a total of nine combined touches. Neither running back posted standout stats in the game, though we expect Herbert will get the majority of the carries in the upcoming matchup against the Broncos. In this upcoming contest, Herbert should have a relatively stellar outing. We have him breaking out and rushing for 100 yards and aiding the Bears in controlling the clock.

3. The Defense Generates Three Turnovers

Despite their struggles this season, with a 29th ranking in total defense, the Bears' defense has an opportunity for a significant rebound against the Broncos' struggling offense. Denver has committed six turnovers in their first three games, offering ample chances for the Bears' defense to make pivotal plays. In this game, it's anticipated that the Bears' defense will force three turnovers on the Broncos.

4. The Bears End Up Losing

Neither of these teams currently holds a favorable standing in the league, with both coming off substantial blowout losses in Week 3. Denver allowed the Dolphins to score 70 points, while the Bears had a similarly rough time against the Chiefs. Despite Denver's poor performance, they are still favored by a field goal in their road game against Chicago, reflecting the challenging situation faced by Justin Fields and his team.

Looking Ahead

As the Chicago Bears face the Denver Broncos in Week 4, several bold predictions could shape the outcome of the game. Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert should play a bit better. Despite that, the Bears will absorb their fourth defeat of the season.