On Monday, former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long sees the potential with the franchise. After the Bears signed Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, that's one part of the puzzle. He explained on the This Is Football show what he would do to fix the franchise.

“First thing I’d tell them is to do whatever it takes to get Ben Johnson to be the head coach and have some semblance of autonomy,” Long said. “I’d also need to have a conversation with George (McCaseky) and have him understand the half dozen regimes since I think 2012 when Lovie Smith got fired.

“I want to break down from a football standpoint why these firings happened. Sometimes these GMs. Draft to try to save their job on the way out, put the next guy, it’s the domino effect.

George McCaseky is part of the majority ownership group for the Bears. The numerous regimes they've brought in might have taken advantage of him. Some of these moves haven't been in the best interest of the team. Long seems to hint that front offices almost take advantage of McCaseky with decisions they make. Some of these aren’t in the best interests of the Bears' long-term goals.

Kyle Long thinks the Bears hiring of Ben Johnson is the first step

Bringing in someone like Johnson can bring immediate change to an organization. He's been at the bottom and he's reached close to the pinnacle. Furthermore, he's developed a quarterback like Jared Goff. Although the latter was great with the Los Angeles Rams, and reached a Super Bowl, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator knows what he's doing.

Long feels that hiring Johnson will have a positive effect. Ultimately, he feels that the new head coach will make it clear what his vision is for the team. However, the Johnson head coaching buzz grew louder as weeks progressed.

“You have to make sure that the ownership has an understanding of what has exactly been going on,” Long said. “Because you can tell through these press conferences, through these interviews with George, and I love George and the McCaseky family, they’re all class.

“But one thing they are not is football people ironically enough. They’re business people, they have a mom-and-pop organization in the best possible connotation.”

Even though the McCaseky family has good intentions, they are the owners. Keeping them in the loop is crucial to maintaining stability within the organization. At the end of the day, Long already has one piece of his puzzle completed, with the Bears hiring Ben Johnson.