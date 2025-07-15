The New York Jets are locking in their young core. Despite a lengthy playoff drought and a new front office, the Jets signed Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to four-year contract extensions. On the official X, formerly Twitter, account, New York celebrated the Gardner extension shortly after the news broke on Tuesday.

A bottle of hot sauce, in a Jets number one jersey, is holding a shovel above a planted flower in the image. This sauce bottle gardener is smiling, almost like he just made $120 million. No caption necessary here, as the usual news breakers had already reported on the extension.

Jets fans in the comments lost their minds with both of their franchise players locked up through 2030. @NYsportSufferer is ready for football season, “AHHHHH WE ARE BACK.” RamensaurusRex has loved the past 24 hours of Jets fandom: “Between GW and Sauce today, you guys have really set us up for the future to be so bright!”

Gardner came flying out of the gates after the Jets drafted him fourth overall in 2022. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro as a rookie. Gardner followed that up with another first-team All-Pro in 2023, but fell off dramatically in his third season.

The entire Jets team struggled last year, and Gardner was not immune to that. He defended only nine passes, by far the lowest total in his career. But after a historic first two years, he cashed in as the richest cornerback in the league. The Jets finally have franchise cornerstones that are sticking around for a long time.

Gardner also took to social media after signing the historic contract. “The deal is done. This [is] only the beginning. My brother [Allan Gardner] [behind the scenes] & [AJ Vaynerchuk] got it done,” Gardner said, shouting out his agents. “I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & teras we put in and JETS NATION…I appreciate y'all supporting me.”