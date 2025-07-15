Brock Bowers had an excellent rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders, even if the situation was rocky. Antonio Pierce's time at the helm was filled with controversy as the season progressed. This offseason, Las Vegas decided that it was time for some big changes on the field. The Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks to right the ship.

Bowers, who has quickly become one of the NFL's best tight ends, spoke about the difference between his two coaches. After spending three seasons under Kirby Smart at Georgia, he knows the difference between a veteran coach and a rookie one. With the Raiders hope to keep pace in the AFC West, he and the organization hope that Carroll can be the tone-setter they need.

During an appearance on Bussin' with the Boys, Bowers spoke about the difference between his old and new coaches.

“They’re pretty different I’d say,” Bowers said about the two leaders. “I feel like Coach Carroll is doing a really good job of pulling everyone together and kind of getting everyone more involved with the team. And his big theme is competition. So like every day after practice we’ll be doing like a tip drill like a basketball tip off, bringing two dudes out. So it’s always fun. AP was awesome. He was a true players coach. He was always working with us and everything.”

While their approaches to coaching are different, there is one other thing that sets Carroll apart from Pierce: experience. Carroll was with the Seahawks for 14 seasons, part of a 31 year career in college and the NFL. Pierce, on the other hand, was a rookie coach last season before the Raiders fired him.

Bowers and the rest of Las Vegas' roster appreciate what Pierce did for them during his time as head coach. However, the young star hopes that Carroll, Smith, and their systems can help the Raiders re-enter playoff contention in the AFC.