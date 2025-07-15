Arch Manning has just two starts in his college football career, but is already expected to have a big year with Texas in 2025. With many already expecting him to be one of the top quarterbacks of the 2026 NFL Draft, Steve Sarkisian is just hoping for the best in the upcoming season.

Manning is fully prepared to succeed three-year starter Quinn Ewers in the fall, with his hype levels already through the roof. Despite the anticipation, Sarkisian is not yet ready to jump the gun and assume his prodigy will be as advertised. When asked about Manning's potential 2026 NFL Draft decision, the Texas head coach said his focus is solely on the upcoming season.

“I just want the guy to have a really good season this year, and we'll cross that bridge when he comes to it,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. “I hope he has a really hard decision to make, because that means he played really good.”

Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games in 2024. Aside from a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5, during which he replaced an injured Ewers, Manning mostly substituted as a change-of-pace rushing threat. Yet, in his three weeks as the full-time option, he averaged 286.7 passing yards, 2.7 touchdowns and 0.7 interceptions per game.

While Ewers had one year of eligibility remaining, Texas was reportedly ready to move on from him and transition into the Arch Manning era. Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.

Texas QB Arch Manning's impending 2026 NFL Draft decision

Despite his unproven nature, the Texas quarterback is already one of the highest-rated preseason players of the 2025 college football season. Many view Manning as a top Heisman Trophy contender and one of the few candidates to become the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unlike his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning is a physical, dual-threat quarterback. The 21-year-old has similar arm talent to his uncles, but is a substantially better athlete than either of them. Fans have already drawn up comparisons to Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton and Michael Vick.

Given the lack of quarterback depth in the 2025 NFL Draft, many believe struggling teams are already targeting the top prospects of the 2026 class. If Manning delivers the way many expect him to, he would easily be a prioritized target. While he is already filling his bank account with NIL money, it would be hard for any player to turn down the draft as a top-five prospect.