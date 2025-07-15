The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping star tight end Brock Bowers takes another step in development after having a monster rookie year. In a recent interview, Bowers revealed what he's learning from some of the legends of the game and what he wants to take from each of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Rob Gronkowski while at Tight End University.

During a guest appearance on “Bussin' with the Boys,” hosted by former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Brock Bowers shared exactly what traits he wants to take from Kittle, Kelce, and Gronkowski and add to his own game. From the sounds of it, the 22-year-old tight end is doing everything possible to become one of the best tight ends in the league.

“Kittle, probably, he's got the tenacity when he's blocking,” said Brock Bowers. “He's nasty, he's a really good blocker. And just effort-wise, too downfield. He's awesome to watch play. And then Kelce just getting open, filling voids. I mean, he does such a good job of that. It's like filling open space and just getting open. And then Gronk running after the catch, it's pretty fun to watch him.”

Those are probably the best traits of each of the tight ends Brock Bowers named. George Kittle has routinely said how much he loves getting physical and blocking defenders as much as he loves catching the ball and making the play.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is largely known for his ability to get open, which is what has made him and Patrick Mahomes such a fantastic duo. Additionally, Rob Gronkowski, after the catch, is like trying to tackle a freight train. He's certainly someone any tight end should mold their game after.

Bowers, who was the Raiders' No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, emerged as an immediate superstar during his rookie season. Brock Bowers ended the 2024-25 campaign with 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, and five touchdowns through the air.

He is in line to be the top pass option in the Raiders' offense next season. With Geno Smith under center, there is a chance that Brock Bowers has improved quarterback play, which is a great sign for his success in the NFL. Especially if he can add the traits of Kittle, Kelce, and Gronkowski to his game.