Martellus Bennett took aim at Virginia Halas McCaskey and the Bears owner after their ugly loss to the Lions in Week 11.

Former Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has had enough of his former organization after the team lost in Week 11 to the Detroit Lions, 31-26, after coughing up a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Bennett torched the team — and without naming her directly owner Virginia Halas McCaskey — on social media for worrying more about the past than the present or future.

“Bears ownership lacks futurism. The entire business model is built on selling the past. The 85 bears. They're always trying to recreate that old product instead of buying into and producing a new product,” Bennett wrote.

“The owners are ok with losing a game but not the brand built on the past. The bears need an entire rebrand. Top to bottom and they need ownership that is going to transition the organization into the future,” the retired player, who played in Chicago from 2013-15, continued.

As the Martellus Bennett rant went on, he said the franchise was only marketing nostalgia because it keeps old fans around and makes the Bears money. However, he says they do this at the expense of the team’s future, which is bad for Chicago in the long run.

“Chicago is one of the best cities to play in. It's f***ing great! but I don't see you getting stars who wanna win to come there in the future because no one knows what the identity of the team or organization is. no real commitment to winning especially if you keep that coach.”

The final jab at the Bears and owner Virginia Halas McCaskey was that Bennett believes the young kids of Chicago are no longer Bears fans.

“The new Chicago probably lacks all connection with the bears of today. The youth of Chicago favorite team probably isn't even the bears.”