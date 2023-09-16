The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 2 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but for one of their former players, it looks like he is reflecting on better times. That former player would be tight end Martellus Bennett, who enjoyed three solid seasons while playing with Chicago during his career in the NFL.

Bennett earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2014 (90 REC, 916 YDS, 6 TD), but it was pretty clear early on in 2013, his first season with the team, that Bennett was a great fit in Chicago. In just his second game with the Bears, Bennett had a massive day (7 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TD), and scored the game-winning touchdown for Chicago. Bennett came across a clip highlighting his big catch, and ended up dropping a shocking truth bomb that revealed he played almost the entire game with a separated shoulder.

I separated my shoulder in the first quarter of this game. I had to block with one arm the entire game. Watch the film. Reaching above my head for that pass felt impossible. Lol. Then here comes Kyle's crazy ass beating oand tugging on my shoulders lol. I had to push him away. https://t.co/5lsD7jky8n — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 16, 2023

Martellus Bennett quickly became a popular guy in Chicago after this game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the fact that he ended up playing through a separated shoulder makes this outing even more impressive. Bennett's play certainly didn't suffer as a result of the injury, although he noted he has no idea how he caught the game-winning score.

The Bears would hold onto Bennett throughout the 2015 season before he ended up getting traded to the New England Patriots, where he won the only Super Bowl of his career. Bennett will always be remembered fondly for his time in Chicago, but this gutsy story on one of the best games of career will only endear him to the Bears faithful even more.