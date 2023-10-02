The Chicago Bears came tantalizingly close to winning their first game of the 2023 NFL season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields had, by far, his best game of the year, and the team fell just short in the end, 31-28. And they did it all without wide receiver Chase Claypool, who wasn’t at the game and, according to head coach Matt Eberflus, won’t be with the team this week as the Bears get ready for a Week 5 Thursday night tile with the Washington Commanders.

Claypool was a healthy scratch in the Bears’ Week 3 matchup with the Broncos after putting up just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in the first three games of the season. The WR has also given some less-than-stellar effort running routes and blocking in his team’s first three losses.

After the scratch, reports emerged that the organization also asked Claypool not to attend the game on Sunday, and on Monday, the separation between player and team became even clearer.

“Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus told ESPN1000 in Chicago that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as it prepares for Thursday night’s game vs. the Commanders,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Monday.

This comes as reports are emerging that Chicago is actively looking for trade partners interested in taking the talented 25-year-old wideout off their hands.

Chase Claypool was a second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and played 39 games over three seasons in the Steel City. There he racked up 153 catches for 2,044 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. However, after clashing with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh traded him to Chicago for a second-round pick, which turned out to be No. 32 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The latest trade rumors surrounding Claypool have the Bears hoping to get back a late-round pick for the WR instead of having to cut him.