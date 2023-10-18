The Chicago Bears' season went from bad to worse in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with quarterback Justin Fields suffering a thumb injury. He's yet to practice this week as revealed by head coach Matt Eberflus and at this rate, it appears rookie Tyson Bagent will start in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders if Fields isn't ready to suit up.

Via Andrew Siciliano:

“Again, we still think he's doubtful for this week,” said Eberflus.

When asked if Fields may need surgery, Eberflus sounded quite uncertain at this point:

“I believe we'll have some clarity later in the week. Nothing's off the table, nothing's on the table.”

The coach did say that the swelling in Fields' thumb has improved though, which is a promising sign. The young signal-caller hasn't exactly impressed this season, completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for five yards per carry.

Justin Fields was 6 for 10 for 58 yards and an interception before exiting on Sunday. Bagent came in and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards after Fields' departure. The former first-round pick could potentially play this weekend with a dislocated thumb, but it will come down to grip strength. His X-rays came back negative, but as Eberflus voiced, it's unknown if he'll get surgery.

The Bears are down bad right now, sitting at 1-5. Their offense is certainly nothing to write home about but the major issue has been defense, allowing nearly 30 points per game and over 250 passing yards per contest. Not a good time to be a Chicago fan.