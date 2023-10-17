Several Chicago Bears fans figured in an ugly brawl at Soldier Field's concourse section during their 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The cause of the melee remans unclear, per FOX News' Ryan Gaydos. However, one fan tweeted it was about a bathroom dispute. The Bears fans involved were a man in a Justin Fields jersey, a man in a Walter Payton jersey, and another male.

The individual wearing the Justin Fields jersey pushed the third person off him. The former then punched the man wearing the Walter Payton jersey. The latter fell down after the punch.

The Bears fan wearing the Justin Fields jersey pulled the person he shoved off another individual. Out of nowhere, a man wearing a black hoodie unleashed a flurry of punches on the man with the Justin Fields Jersey. The fan wearing the Walter Payton jersey wanted another shot at the latter, but he got shoved out of the fracas. The individual with the black hoodie punched his target twice and kicked him once before the brawl finally ended.

The Bears suffered a double whammy on Sunday. Not only did they lose to the Vikings, but they also lost Fields, their starting quarterback, to a thumb injury. There is no timetable for his return as of this writing. Hopefully, he will take the field soon because X-rays on his thumb were negative. For now, Justin Fields is doubtful for the Week 7 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Fields out of commission, undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent will play under center for Chicago.

The brawl at Soldier Field was an eyesore for football fans. Here's hoping the Bears will win in Week 7 so their fans have something to cheer about.