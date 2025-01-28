The Chicago Bears had a disappointing 2024 campaign. Chicago finished the regular season 5-12 and cleaned house after a rough 2024 season. Now new head coach Ben Johnson will (hopefully) lead the Bears toward a bright future. The team will be prominently featured in one upcoming Super Bowl advertisement.

Actor Matthew McConaughey teased part of a hilarious Super Bowl commercial on social media on Monday. That commercial, which promoted Uber Eats, heavily features the Chicago Bears.

In the commercial, McConaughey is standing in front of a mirror wearing an outfit that resembles legendary coach Mike Ditka. He is rehearsing the best way to say the famous “Da Bears” line that is associated with the team.

There is another Bears easter egg hiding in plain sight. Behind the mirror and to the right, there is a Bears jersey hanging on a clothes rack. The last names reads “Perry” and the number is 72.

This is of course a reference to Williams “Refrigerator” Perry who wore No. 72 for the Bears.

The clip is only thirty seconds long. This means that there could be a longer version of the commercial that airs on Super Bowl Sunday. Or the ad could be a part of a larger campaign by Uber Eats that will begin during the Super Bowl.

Bears fans now have one extra reason to watch the Super Bowl in a few weeks.

Ben Johnson picks new Bears' coordinators, including 28-year-old OC

Ben Johnson is beginning to put his stamp on the Bears organization. The first step is assembling his coaching staff.

Johnson has officially hired his offensive and defensive coordinators. One of those picks is much more shocking than the other.

Johnson hired 28-year-old Declan Doyle as the team's newest offensive coordinator. Doyle is regarded as one of the brightest young offensive minds in the league. He was previously the tight ends coach for the Broncos under Sean Payton.

The Doyle hire seems to confirm that Johnson will be calling offensive plays for the Bears as head coach. That gives him the ability to add someone like Doyle as a coordinator who can supplement Johnson's involvement in the offense.

Meanwhile, the Bears also signed former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as their next defensive coordinator. This is a solid hire that puts Allen back into a position where he has succeeded in the past. Detroit's coaching staff has plenty of connections to New Orleans, so it is no surprise that Johnson picked someone from that tree as a DC.

It will be fascinating to see what changes Johnson makes to Chicago's roster later this offseason.